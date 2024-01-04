Vice Adm. James Downey Named NAVSEA Commander

Vice Adm. James Downey has assumed leadership of Naval Sea Systems Command during a change-of-command ceremony held at the Washington Navy Yard.

He succeeds Rear Adm. Thomas Anderson, who was named acting NAVSEA commander in September following the retirement of Vice Adm. William Galinis.

Downey has served as special assistant to the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition since July 2023. Before that, he was the program executive officer for Aircraft Carriers, commander of the Navy Regional Maintenance Center and NAVSEA’s deputy commander for surface warfare.

Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations, presided over the ceremony and highlighted NAVSEA’s role in supporting the U.S. Navy’s warship fleet.

“The reality is that all of our Navy’s warships are successful in their assigned missions because of the work done right here at NAVSEA,” said Franchetti.