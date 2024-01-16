Army Intelligence Officer David Pierce Discusses Proactive Data-Centric Strategies for 2024

The U.S. Army will enhance its strategy toward becoming a more data-centric organization in 2024 by implementing proactive initiatives in information literacy as well as intelligence sharing and communication, said David Pierce, an Army intelligence officer.

Since the introduction of the Army Data Plan in 2022, the service branch has been working to improve its information management process, including assigning “data champions” different units and creating an information literacy task force, Pierce explained.

“While the Army is taking the right steps toward becoming more data-centric, technology is not enough to solve enterprise data challenges,” Pierce said. “Cultural shifts are required to change how the Army views the value of data.”

For instance, the task force established by the 513th Military Intelligence Brigade and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point has been effective in preparing intelligence brigades manage information in real-world missions, whether multi-domain or joint all-domain operations.

Pierce underscored the importance of data accessibility in gaining decision-making advantage in combat. He said that the Army’s expanding access to information will deepen insights and lead to better and faster strategic outcomes in the battlefield.

“While the Army still has improvements it needs to make to its sensor capacity, the data we have today still needs to be able to be discovered and delivered to the right platforms and tools of choice,” he stated.