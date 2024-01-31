Todd Conklin Appointed Treasury Chief AI Officer & Deputy Assistant Secretary of Cyber

Todd Conklin, a cyber executive with over 16 years of federal government experience, has been appointed chief artificial intelligence officer and deputy assistant secretary of cyber at the Department of the Treasury.

He announced his new post Tuesday on LinkedIn and assumed the position after serving as deputy assistant secretary for the Treasury’s Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection.

His Treasury career includes roles such as chief information officer for innovation and intelligence, chief data officer, deputy associate director and senior sanctions investigator.

He joined the department in September 2010 as the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s liaison to the Afghanistan Narcotics Police/Interdiction Unit.

Prior to joining the Treasury, Conklin was an investigator at the U.S. Secret Service and an intelligence officer at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.