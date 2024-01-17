Former Synopsys Security Chief Deirdre Hanford Chosen as CEO of Semiconductor Technology Firm Natcast

Former Synopsys Chief Security Officer Deirdre Hanford has been chosen as CEO of the National Center for the Advancement of Semiconductor Technology, or Natcast.

She brings more than three decades of microelectronics experience to Natcast, which will operate the CHIPS for America National Semiconductor Technology Center, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Hanford previously served as chair of the American Electronics Association and an inaugural member of the Department of Commerce’s CHIPS Act Industrial Advisory Committee. She serves in various boards of directors at organizations including Cirrus Logic, the University of California in Berkeley – College of Engineering , Purdue University and the National Defense Industrial Association.

“The NSTC is the cornerstone of the CHIPS R&D program and will be a hub for innovation that welcomes people from the entire semiconductor industry and associated supply chain. Because of her broad experience, deep knowledge, and outstanding leadership, Deirdre Hanford is an excellent choice to help us launch this critical national asset,” said Laurie Locascio, undersecretary of commerce for standards and technology and director of NIST.