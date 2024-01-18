Sue Gordon, John Kelly & Chris Stewart Added to INL Advisory Committee

Idaho National Laboratory has added national security veterans Sue Gordon, John Kelly and Chris Stewart to its National and Homeland Security Strategic Advisory Committee.

The new committee members will help advise INL leadership on matters related to national and homeland security missions of the Department of Energy and other federal agencies, the laboratory said Wednesday.

Gordon most recently served as the principal deputy director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. She previously held leadership roles within the intelligence community, including deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, director of the CIA’s Information Operations Center and senior cyber adviser to the CIA director.

Kelly is a retired U.S. Marine Corps general and former commanding general of U.S. Southern Command. The previous Wash100 awardee served as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration.

Stewart, a 14-year U.S. Air Force veteran, is a former U.S. representative and member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Appropriations Committee.

“The expertise that the Honorable Sue Gordon, Gen. John Kelly and Congressman Chris Stewart bring to the table is crucial to our mission,” said Zach Tudor, associate laboratory director at INL.