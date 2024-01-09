Stacy Sanders Takes on Newly Created Chief Competition Officer Role at HHS

Stacy Sanders, counselor to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra since November 2022, has taken on the newly created role of chief competition officer at HHS.

In her new capacity, Sanders will identify, coordinate and pursue long-term opportunities, initiatives and policies to promote competition in healthcare markets to help achieve the Biden administration’s goals of lowering healthcare and prescription drug costs, HHS said Monday.

“As the counselor leading HHS’s work to implement the President’s drug price negotiation law, Stacy has successfully taken on some of the most difficult challenges facing HHS. Her stewardship has made a meaningful difference in helping Americans save money on their prescription drug costs,” Becerra said.

Sanders will work with the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice to address market concentration issues in the healthcare sector through data sharing, reciprocal training programs and competition policy development.

Before joining HHS, Sanders served as staff director of the Senate Special Committee on Aging for Sen. Bob Casey, Jr., D-Penn.