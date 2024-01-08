Space Force Initiates Challenge to Develop Digital Spaceport for Future Launch Missions

The U.S. Space Force has launched a challenge intended to help the service branch modernize information systems at its current and future spaceports, SpaceNews reported Thursday.

A collaborative effort between SpaceWERX and the Assured Access to Space Program Executive Office, the Digital Spaceport of the Future Challenge aims to build a future spaceport equipped with cutting-edge technologies able to handle increasing space traffic and complex launch requirements from the Department of Defense and the private sector.

SpaceWERX said the challenge will focus on three areas : updating legacy hardware; improving data management, data analytics and transport layer technologies; and advancing agility, capacity enhancement and standardization.

Interested parties must submit proposals through the DoD Small Business Innovation Research portal.