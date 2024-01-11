Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting Becomes Commander of SPACECOM

U.S. Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting has stepped into his new role as commander of the U.S. Space Command , Air & Space Forces Magazine reported on Wednesday.

He was sworn in during a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, where he formally succeeded Army Gen. James Dickinson .

During the ceremony, Whiting called attention to SPACECOM’s “highest priority” of preserving freedom of action in space amidst adversary activities in the domain. He also noted his goal of fostering collaboration between the command, the military services and allies.

“No doubt there are tensions between services and combatant commands. But let me be clear, maximizing the outcomes for the nation in space ahead of any organizational equities will be my priority,” he said.

Prior to assuming this role, Whiting served as the first leader of the USSF’s Space Operations Command, a position in which he headed the preparation, generation and sustainment of combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces . Earlier, he was the first commander of the Combined Force Space Component Command, a previous SPACECOM component.

Whiting joins SPACECOM in the midst of a Space Force restructuring of its presentation of forces to combatant commands and a large Department of Defense-wide effort to launch many new satellites.

“Every day, (US)SPACECOM delivers tremendous value across our Joint Force … more than ever, space is integral to military operations. And our competitors know it,” Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks , a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, said during the ceremony.

She noted that the U.S. is “committed to preventing conflict through deterrence by making clear to our competitors that the cost of aggression would far outweigh any conceivable benefits,” an endeavor that “everyone at this command” is a part of.

“It is my distinct honor to be entrusted with leading the patriots of this command,” said Whiting. “I have a sober appreciation of the tremendous responsibilities placed on our shoulders to ensure that space remains a sustainable, safe, stable and secure domain for all humankind.”