Ronald Keohane Renominated as DOD Assistant Secretary for Manpower & Reserve Affairs

The White House on Monday sent to the Senate its nomination of Ronald Keohane, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for military community and family policy during the Obama administration, for the role of assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs at the Department of Defense.

Keohane, a managing partner at Blue Rose Consulting Group, was first nominated by President Joe Biden for the post in September 2022.

The Biden administration moved to renominate Keohane for the post after the upper chamber failed to take action on his nomination in 2023.

Keohane’s government career included time as director, secretariat for electronic commerce at the Department of Commerce and senior adviser to the President’s Electronic Commerce Working Group at the White House.

He was reportedly instrumental in expanding Drug Demand Reduction programs within DOD and the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.