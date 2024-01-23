NuAxis Cites CX Focus as Key Driver of Success; Raza Latif Quoted

Information technology company NuAxis Innovations zeroed-in on the customer experience, or CX, and human-centered design, or HCD, in 2023.

This shift in focus helped NuAxis secure new contracts, cultivate a practitioner community and provide government agencies with new technologies , the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said on Friday.

“We hypothesized a few years ago that CX would have a huge impact on citizen services, and despite facing skepticism at that time, we’re thrilled to see the impact our team and our partners have had for our federal customers this year,” said Raza Latif , CEO of NuAxis.

The organization initially decided to prioritize CX and HCD in its government technology programs five years ago. Its strategy is centered around connecting subject matter experts from the private sector and working alongside federal leaders to consider and implement new ideas.

One related accomplishment for NuAxis was its addition of teams of CX and HCD specialists to contracts from the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Small Business Administration and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

The company also established the GovCX Collective, a group designed to promote collaboration between experts from across industries to operationalize outcomes for CX in the public sector, and received outside recognition.

“Our success this year is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication, as well as the strong partnerships we have forged with industry experts and government agencies,” Latif said.