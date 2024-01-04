NSF Reorganizes Chief Information Officer Team to Foster Innovation; Sethuraman Panchanathan Quoted

The National Science Foundation has reorganized its Office of the Chief Information Officer as part of a strategic initiative to foster innovation and maximize the efficiency of its operations.

The new OCIO retains Terry Carpenter as CIO, with the additional role of chief technology officer, and Dorothy Aronson as chief data officer and assistant CIO for artificial intelligence, NSF announced Wednesday.

The realignment also puts Dan Hofherr in the role of chief information security officer and assistant CIO for operations and installs Teresa Guillot as assistant CIO for enterprise services. Hofherr was deputy division director for information systems, while Guillot served as IT project manager before her promotion.

“I am confident that the reorganization of our IT functions will propel NSF to new heights of innovation and efficiency,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “This strategic initiative reflects our solid commitment to delivering unparalleled IT services and solutions across the agency.”