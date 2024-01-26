NOAA’s Independent Review Board Evaluates OSC’s Space Traffic Control Management Program

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Space Commerce has convened members of the newly established Independent Review Board to review and provide feedback on the Traffic Coordination System for Space, or TraCSS, program.

“Their decades of experience will help us avoid pitfalls and roadblocks to the success of our critical spaceflight safety program,” Richard DalBello, director of the Office of Space Commerce, said in a statement published Thursday.

TraCSS aims to provide pace space situational awareness — a.k.a. SSA — data and associated services to support private and civil space operators in spaceflight safety, space sustainability and international coordination.

The Independent Review Board comprises six experts who serve voluntarily to provide independent advice on matters related to space program management and SSA.

The board is headed by Susan Helms, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general and former Joint Forces Command commander for space at U.S. Strategic Command.

The board members are: