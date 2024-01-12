NGA Requests Proposals for Commercial GEOINT Data Products, Services

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is soliciting proposals for a new program to acquire commercial GEOINT data products and services from multiple vendors to boost the agency’s analytic capabilities.

A notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov states that the Luno A program seeks to procure products, data and services produced from unclassified, commercial GEOINT data sources.

NGA said the approach will enable its analysts to add context to analytic assessments and gain insights into GEOINT data to monitor military capabilities and track worldwide economic and environmental activities.

Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth, director of NGA and a two-time Wash100 awardee, announced in December the agency’s plans to solicit proposals for the program as part of efforts to tap into industry analytics and automation to support national security missions.

Interested parties have until March 26 to respond to the request for proposals.