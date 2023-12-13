Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth: NGA to Solicit Bids for Commercial GEOINT Data Services Contracts

Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said NGA will soon ask vendors to submit their offers as it plans to award “significant” contracts for commercial GEOINT data services.

“It’s to purchase new commercial GEOINT data services from multiple vendors,” Whitworth explained Tuesday at a conference.

“The resulting contracts are called Luno and A, luno, alpha … and they’re intended to help us meet the increasing demands for commercial GEOINT. The goal is to enable NGA to do two things: acquire commercial GEOINT object detections and leverage industry analytics and automation in areas of national security interest, of course,” he added.

Whitworth also talked about Project Maven and how NGA is advancing the adoption of artificial intelligence to process large volumes of data.

Register here to attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 21 and hear federal leaders and industry experts discuss the latest developments in the field.