Molly Just-Behr Named DOD CHIPS Coordination Cell Director

Molly Just-Behr, a defense and technology executive, has rejoined the Department of Defense as director of the CHIPS Coordination Cell.

She announced the move in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

Her appointment comes as DOD advances efforts to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor defense industrial base in support of national security and defense programs.

Just-Behr most recently served as a senior director at In-Q-Tel, where she led engagements across DOD and the Intelligence Community.

Prior to IQT, she was a senior director at Avascent, where she founded the DOD consulting practice and led business development, client engagement and growth strategies.

She previously worked at DOD as a special assistant within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, providing research, writing and analysis support.