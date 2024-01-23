Milla Anderson Appointed Policy Adviser to FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks

Milla Anderson, former policy adviser for Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H., has joined the Federal Communications Commission as a policy adviser in the office of FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.

“Her depth of experience with telecom and technology issues and on Capitol Hill will be an asset as we work to expand digital opportunity for all Americans,” Starks said in a statement published Monday.

Anderson was a legislative aide for Sen. Debbie Stabenow and oversaw a policy portfolio on electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, water resources development and climate change.

She also served as a legislative correspondent for Sen. Doug Jones and helped manage the senator’s work for the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

Anderson succeeds Morgan Bodenaraian, who now serves as policy director and counsel for the Congressional Black Caucus and Chair Rep. Steven Horsford, D-N.V.

Starks commended Bodenaraian’s work and said she has provided “invaluable counsel during her time at the commission.”

“She will continue her advocacy in this space, and I’m pleased to see her bring her talents to the CBC,” Starks said.