Hello, Guest!
/

Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden Jr. Nominated as Northern Command Deputy Commander

1 min read
Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden Jr. Nominated as Northern Command Deputy Commander
Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden Jr./National Guard

Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden Jr., adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard, has been nominated by President Biden to serve as deputy commander of U.S. Northern Command.

In a general officer announcement posted Thursday, Lloyd Austin, defense secretary and three-time Wash100 Award recipient, said Carden is also up for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general.

Prior to his current assignment, Carden was deputy commander of NATO’s Multi- National Division Southeast in Bucharest, Romania.

He additionally served in the Georgia Army National Guard as chief of staff; deputy chief of staff for plans, operations and training; and deputy chief for personnel.

Carden enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard as an infantryman in 1986 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1989.

Tags:
You might be interested in