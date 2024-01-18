Lt. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp Confirmed as ODNI’s Adviser for Military Affairs

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp, former commanding general of U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, has been confirmed by the Senate to serve as the director’s adviser for military affairs at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Avril Haines, director of national intelligence and a three-time Wash100 awardee, said in a statement published Wednesday that Bredenkamp will advise her on all military matters related to the intelligence community’s work.

She will also promote institutional activities and structures to better align the IC’s national security efforts with the Department of Defense, according to Haines.

Bredenkamp’s general officer assignments include time as director of intelligence for U.S. Forces Korea, vice director for intelligence for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and deputy director of program analysis and evaluation for the Army.