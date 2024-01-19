Lt. Gen. Anthony Hale Named Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence

Lt. Gen. Anthony Hale, formerly commanding general and commandant of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence at Fort Huachuca, has been appointed deputy chief of staff for intelligence at the U.S. Army.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines welcomed Hale’s appointment in a statement published Thursday, noting that the Army official is “an extraordinary leader who has developed the Army intelligence enterprise and profession over a lifetime of service.”

Before his appointment, Hale has served as special assistant to the director of the Army Staff since September 2023.

He was also the director of intelligence for U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida and Joint Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Hale succeeds Lt. Gen. Laura Potter, who has held the position since September 2020 and was recently assigned as director of the Army Staff.

Haines, a three-time Wash100 awardee, congratulated Potter on her new assignment and commended her “partnership and leadership of the Army intelligence enterprise over the past few years.”

“She balanced operations and crisis in this complex environment all while building a culture of continuous improvement and modernization to address emerging demands,” Haines said.