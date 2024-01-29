Kirsten Dalboe Named Federal CDO Council Chair, Robert King Appointed Vice Chair

The Federal Chief Data Officers Council has appointed government officials Kirsten Dalboe and Robert King as chair and vice chair, respectively.

The council announced the executive moves in a LinkedIn post published Friday.

Dalboe currently serves as CDO at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Prior to FERC, she was the director of data operations within the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services and chief data architect and director of enterprise data management at the Department of Homeland Security.

King, a 20-year data, analytics and systems executive, is CDO at the Department of Energy.

Before coming to DOE, he was CDO and associate commissioner at the Social Security Administration’s Office of Analytics and Improvements and led enterprisewide data management and governance strategies at DHS.

King spent more than a decade in the private sector as an information technology systems architect and integrator.