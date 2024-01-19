Internal Revenue Service Appoints 12 New Members to 2024 IRS Advisory Council

The Internal Revenue Service has named 12 new members to the IRS Advisory Council to provide the agency and its leaders with recommendations and insights on various issues related to tax administration.

Starting this month, the newly appointed members will serve three-year terms on IRSAC, which will present its annual report at a public meeting scheduled in November, the IRS said Wednesday.

Annette Nellen, a certified public accountant and professor of accounting and taxation and Master of Science in Taxation program director at San Jose State University in California, will serve as chair of 2024 IRSAC.

The new IRSAC members are: