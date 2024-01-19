Internal Revenue Service Appoints 12 New Members to 2024 IRS Advisory Council

The Internal Revenue Service has named 12 new members to the IRS Advisory Council to provide the agency and its leaders with recommendations and insights on various issues related to tax administration.
Starting this month, the newly appointed members will serve three-year terms on IRSAC, which will present its annual report at a public meeting scheduled in November, the IRS said Wednesday.
Annette Nellen, a certified public accountant and professor of accounting and taxation and Master of Science in Taxation program director at San Jose State University in California, will serve as chair of 2024 IRSAC.
The new IRSAC members are:
- Andrew Bloom, head of tax strategy, Golub Capital
- Beatriz Castaneda, director of tax information reporting, Coinbase
- Cory Steinmetz, IRS compliance officer and principal assistant attorney general, Office of the Ohio Attorney General
- Elizabeth Boonin, CPA and managing member, Sound Accounting
- Hussein Tarraf, president, Tarraf & Associates
- Lawrence Sannicandro, partner, McCarter & English
- Lucinda Weigel, CPA, enrolled agent and owner, Weigel Tax & Accounting Services
- Nicholas Yannaci, director in group tax, UBS
- Peter Smith, senior manager, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership
- Robert Barr, vice president of business engineering, CGI Federal
- Steven Grieb, senior compliance counsel, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
- Thomas Wheadon, head of international tax and transfer pricing, MAHLE Industries