House Bill to Advance Federal AI Risk Management Policy Implementation

Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif.; Zach Nunn, R-Iowa; Don Beyer, D-Va.; and Marcus Molinaro, R-N.Y., have introduced bipartisan legislation to advance federal risk management guidelines for artificial intelligence technologies used by government agencies and vendors.

The Federal Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Act would require federal agencies to incorporate the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework into their AI management programs, Lieu’s office said Wednesday.

“The AI Risk Management Framework developed by NIST is a great starting point for agencies and vendors to analyze the risks associated with AI and to mitigate those risks. These guidelines have already been used by a number of public and private sector organizations, and there is no reason why they shouldn’t be applied to the federal government as well,” Lieu said.

Under the bill, the Office of Management and Budget must issue guidance requiring agencies to implement the framework and establish a workforce initiative to provide federal agencies with access to diverse AI risk management expertise.

The legislation would also require NIST to test and evaluate new AI acquisition capabilities.

Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Mark Warner, D-Va., introduced a companion bill in the Senate in November.