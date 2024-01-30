GSA Begins Federal Acquisition Service Catalog Platform Rollout; Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service has unveiled a web-based platform designed to manage vendor catalogs on the GSA Advantage! purchasing website.

The new FAS Catalog Platform, or FCP, integrates with the agency’s eMod contract modification tool and replaces the Schedule Input Program meant to facilitate the process of uploading and accessing catalogs for Multiple Award Schedule contractors, GSA said Monday.

FCP provides contractors access to market research data by automatically providing a compliance and pricing report, as well as publishes modifications within two days. It also features automated data validation checks, a central hub to assess catalog actions and statuses and a shared user interface between vendors, contract specialists and vendor support center personnel.

“This is a game-changer because it streamlines the process and reduces the time it takes for contractors to get their catalogs updated,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

“By using the great feedback from the pilot program, we’re moving closer to accomplishing one of our big goals: making it easier for people to do business with the federal government and succeed in the federal marketplace,” added Carnahan.

GSA expects to onboard the majority of Schedule contractors in fiscal year 2024 with plans to conduct a pilot for service functionality by the end of FY 2024.