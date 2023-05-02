GSA Unveils Pilot Web Platform to Help Contractors Manage Product Catalogs; Sonny Hashmi Quoted

The General Services Administration is testing a web-based platform to simplify access and management of product information on the GSA Advantage! purchasing website.

GSA announced Monday the Federal Acquisition Service Catalog Platform is positioned to replace the Schedule Input Program currently used by multiple award schedule contractors.

The tool is integrated with the agency’s contract writing systems, provides automatic compliance and pricing reports and data validation checks, and features a central hub displaying catalog statuses and actions for review.

FAS Commissioner Sonny Hashmi noted the agency intends to ensure contractor catalogs are “current, compliant and competitive.”

The FCP pilot is being conducted with Office Supply Fourth Generation Special Item Number vendors, and will expand to more MAS product catalog companies beginning October.

“This new application promotes a strong federal marketplace for our customers and is a huge improvement for our industry partners,” added Hashmi, a prior Wash100 Award honoree.

