Executive Mosaic Awards 2024 Wash100 to CDAO Craig Martell & CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango

The Department of Defense’s top artificial intelligence executive and the leader of the federal business of information technology and consulting company CGI have been elected to the 2024 Wash100 by Executive Mosaic.

This is Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer Craig Martell ’s second consecutive recognition and CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango ’s third. The Wash100 Award annually celebrates the most outstanding figures in the government contracting landscape, praising the sector’s great leaders and innovators and placing votes of confidence for those the organization believes will be most influential in the coming months and years.

Martell secured his spot by directing his office toward consistently advocating for safe and secure AI usage in the U.S. In 2023, it collaborated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to enrich education about the technology and stood up Task Force Lima, a key effort to minimize risk and promote positive usages of generative AI. To learn more about Martell’s qualifications, read his GovCon Wire profile here.

Mango also sung the praises of AI in a November video interview with Executive Mosaic’s Summer Myatt. She led CGI to a massive contract from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and a five-year U.S. Strategic Command award, among many other accomplishments in 2023. Read about her high-achieving year in ExecutiveBiz here.