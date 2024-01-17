Donald Cravins to Step Down as Undersecretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development

Donald Cravins is stepping down from his role as undersecretary of the Minority Business Development Agency within the Department of Commerce.

Eric Morrissette, chief of staff to Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves, will serve as acting lead of the bureau, which is responsible for promoting the growth and competitiveness of minority-owned businesses in the U.S., the Commerce Department said Friday.

“I thank Under Secretary Cravins for his dedication to this vital program, which will continue to impact and help Americans across the country for years to come. The Department is committed to continuing the urgent work needed to empower minority and other underserved entrepreneurs to launch and scale their businesses,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Cravins was sworn in as the first-ever undersecretary of commerce for minority business development in September 2022. Under his leadership, the MBDA helped minority businesses secure over $8.2 billion in capital and contract awards from private and government customers.