DOJ, GSA, Armed Forces Retirement Home Secure TMF Investments; Clare Martorana Quoted

The Technology Modernization Fund has made investments worth about $71.2 million combined in the Department of Justice, General Services Administration and the Armed Forces Retirement Home, or AFRH, to help the agencies improve customer service and deliver secure services to the public.

DOJ’s Antitrust Division will receive $45.5 million in TMF funding to improve its internal information technology service management platform, simplify the public complaints process, enhance its case management systems and acquire and field updated review systems, GSA said Wednesday.

GSA will implement a modernized architecture and address security vulnerabilities facing its eRulemaking Program using TMF investment worth $19.7 million.

AFRH will implement a modernized electronic health record system using $6 million in TMF funding to help improve the delivery of health care services to residents.

“These TMF investments will strengthen cybersecurity, reduce burden for the Federal workforce so they can focus on mission, and improve trust with the millions counting on the DOJ, GSA, and the Armed Forces Retirement Home to deliver government services,” said Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer, board chair of TMF and a previous Wash100 awardee.