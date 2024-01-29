Chief Master Sgt. James Fitch II Named AFMC Command Chief

Chief Master Sgt. James Fitch II, formerly command chief of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, has been named the new command chief master sergeant of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

He succeeds Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi, who will serve as chief master sergeant of the Air Force beginning in March, AFMC said Friday.

At AFLCMC, Fitch served as the senior enlisted leader on matters related to combat readiness, health and welfare of more than 26,000 Air Force personnel at 12 wing and wing-equivalent organizations and 77 locations.

Fitch previously served as command chief for the Air Force Research Laboratory; 9th Air Expeditionary Task Force, Levant; 87th Air Base Wing; and 89th Airlift Wing.

He has been deployed in support of Operations Southern/Northern Watch, Enduring/Iraqi Freedom, Desert Fox, Allied Force Joint Guardian and Inherent Resolve.

“He has a stellar career record and is well versed in our command, with leadership experience at both the Air Force Research Laboratory and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center,” said Gen. Duke Richardson, commander of AFMC.