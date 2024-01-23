Bruce Hidaka-Gordon Takes on CIO Role at NIWC Atlantic

Bruce Hidaka-Gordon, an information technology leader with nearly four decades of defense sector experience, has assumed the chief information officer role at the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic.

He announced his new post on LinkedIn and shared that he is “excited to explore new ways to utilize technology to bring people together…even when they are physically apart.”

Hidaka-Gordon most recently served as deputy commander of the 3d Network Battalion of Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group under Marine Forces Cyberspace Command.

Before that, he was director of the Marine Air Ground Task Force Informational Technology Support Center for the Pacific area of responsibility.

He also held CIO roles for the Commander, Navy Region Japan; Commander, Navy Region Northwest; and Commander, Navy Installations Command.

