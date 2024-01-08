8 DOD Projects Secure Federal Funding to Boost Military Base Energy Efficiency; Kathleen Hicks Quoted

Eight projects across the Department of Defense are selected to receive more than $55 million in federal funding to improve energy efficiency and resilience at military installations globally.

About $10 million will be invested in efforts such as recommissioning heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment; installing heat pump systems; and establishing solar infrastructure to provide uninterruptible power sources and improve the energy footprint of DOD’s headquarters, the Pentagon said Monday.

The DOD projects are among the 31 projects across 11 federal agencies to receive over $104 million in funding under the first phase of the Department of Energy’s Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technologies — a.k.a. AFFECT — program.

AFFECT is a $250 million funding program that aims to help government establishments achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

“Our buildings support where people live, where our forces, allies and partners train and where our families raise and educate their children. Promoting the operational resilience of our joint force and improving quality of life for our people are top department priorities,” said Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of defense and a three-time Wash100 awardee.