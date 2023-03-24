DOE to Launch $250M Program Funding Federal Green Building Projects; Brenda Mallory Quoted

The Biden administration has authorized the Department of Energy to launch a $250 million funding program to increase energy efficiency measures in government buildings.

The Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technologies program is in compliance with a December 2021 executive order, which calls for government establishments to produce net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, DOE said Thursday.

AFFECT, which is part of the administration’s Investing in America agenda, is expected to transform 300,000 facilities into climate-resilient workplaces.

The program’s funding opportunities will be granted to agencies with new or existing buildings that propose water and energy efficiency upgrades, conservation improvements, sustainable design and renewable power generation capabilities.

“This investment will help achieve the President’s ambitious Federal sustainability goals while creating good-paying jobs, lowering energy costs, and building healthier communities,” commented Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality.