2024 Edition of President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition to Tackle AI, Zero Trust, Industrial Control Systems

Registration is now in progress for the 5th annual President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition, Federal News Network reported Monday.

The competition was developed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency with the help of the Software Engineering Institute at Carnegie Mellon University and is open to federal government employees from the civilian, defense and intelligence communities.

The aim of the event is to “identify, recognize, and reward the best cybersecurity talent in the federal executive workforce.”

Some of the challenges in the 2024 edition of the competition will involve zero trust architecture, physical industrial control systems and aspects of artificial intelligence and large language models, according to Michael Harpin, who heads the competitions section within the Cyber Defense Education and Training branch at CISA.

Harpin explained that the challenges for a given year are based on new vulnerabilities and topics that are relevant to the cybersecurity community. “We take a look at CISA’s key exploited vulnerabilities catalog to see what we can put in there that’s testable within our infrastructure,” Harpin noted.

The competition is split into two tracks: one for teams and one for individuals. Registration for the teams track ends on Jan. 24 while registration for the individuals track ends on Feb. 6.