Vyshnavi Suntharalingam Named Chief Technology & Engineering Officer at DOD Office of Strategic Capital

Vyshnavi Suntharalingam, formerly vice chair of the Department of the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board, has been appointed chief technology and engineering officer at the Department of Defense’s Office of Strategic Capital, according to a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

Suntharalingam has been with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Lincoln Laboratory since 1996, taking on various research roles, such as senior member and technical staff with the space systems division and principal staff with the space systems and technology division.

She joined the DAF Scientific Advisory Board as a member in 2017 and was appointed vice chair of the advisory body in 2022.

Suntharalingam chaired the Department of Energy’s Detector Advisory Board for Linac Coherent Light Source from 2018 to 2019.

In December 2022, DOD established the Office of Strategic Capital to help technology developers secure funding to bring platforms to the military and national security markets.