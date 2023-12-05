Sterling Thomas Appointed GAO Chief Scientist

Sterling Thomas, a research scientist with decades of experience across the government, industry and academia, has taken on the chief scientist role at the Government Accountability Office.

In his new role, Thomas will oversee the GAO’s science and technology work, including the programs managed by the science, technology assessment and analytics team, which assesses the applications of emerging technologies in government missions, the GAO said Monday.

“Sterling brings a wealth of knowledge and experience across these fields that will add great value to our accelerating body of science and technology related work,” said Gene Dodaro, comptroller general of the U.S. and head of the GAO.

Before joining the GAO, Thomas was chief scientist and deputy chief technology officer at nonprofit research corporation Noblis, where he also served as principal investigator overseeing research funded by the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity.