PSC Offers Comments on OMB’s Draft AI Governance, Risk Management Guidance

The Professional Services Council has commented on the Office of Management and Budget’s draft memo on how federal agencies should adopt, use and manage artificial intelligence technologies.

PSC offered to facilitate future engagement among OMB stakeholders to help them understand AI’s potential opportunities and limitations and provided comments on specific questions related to the draft memo, titled “Advancing Governance, Innovation, and Risk Management for Agency Use of Artificial Intelligence,” the national trade association said Monday.

The draft guidance outlines a set of requirements for strengthening the U.S. government’s AI governance and risk management practices and policies, including designating a chief AI officer at each agency.

OMB also directs agencies to establish an AI governance body, apply context-specific risk mitigation measures for generative AI and build an AI use case inventory to foster innovation.