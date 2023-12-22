OMB Updates Guidance to Improve Accessibility of Online Government Services for All Americans

The Office of Management and Budget revised guidelines on government customer services to require agencies to prioritize digital accessibility.

In a statement released on Thursday, OMB said the updates are designed to lead to full accessibility of government websites to all Americans.

The guidance directs agencies to create user-friendly websites especially for people with disabilities. Electronic content should be tested before publication, and a program manager should be appointed to ensure that processes and policies are followed and errors are tracked and reported.

OMB also recommended selecting accessibility subject matter experts from acquisition teams, making them responsible for communicating and evaluating technologies that can support digital accessibility.

