Nickolas Guertin Confirmed by Senate as New Navy Acquisition Chief

The U.S. Senate on Dec. 13 confirmed via a voice vote Wash100 awardee Nickolas Guertin as the next assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition.

Guertin made an announcement on LinkedIn regarding his new appointment, saying, “I’m getting geared up for my next role as ASN(RD&A).”

Guertin is the first Senate-confirmed Navy RDA since the departure of James Geurts, who left the position in January 2021, USNI News reported Thursday.

The role has since been occupied on a temporary basis first by Jay Stefany, then by Tommy Ross since May 2022.

The plan to nominate Guertin to be the Navy’s next acquisition chief was announced in September 2022. Guertin’s confirmation hearings subsequently took place in March of this year.

The new ASN RDA previously served as director of operational test and evaluation at the Office of the Secretary of Defense.