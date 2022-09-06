White House Eyes Nickolas Guertin for Assistant Secretary of Navy for R&D, Acquisition

President Joe Biden announced his plan to nominate Nickolas Guertin, director of operational test and evaluation in the office of the secretary of the Department of Defense, to serve as assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition.

Guertin serves as senior adviser to the DOD secretary on live-fire testing and assessment of the Pentagon’s weapons system, the White House said Friday.

He has over 40 years of civilian and military experience in ship construction and maintenance, submarine operations and testing and development of sensors, weapons and combat management products.

He has carried out applied research for academia and government in cyber-physical and software-reliant systems at Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute.

Guertin is a Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act certified in engineering and program management and a retired Navy Reserve engineering duty officer.