New Alliance Seeks to Drive Open Innovation, Responsible AI Development

IBM and Meta have launched a new international alliance focused on advancing open science and innovation and driving safe and responsible artificial intelligence development.
The AI Alliance will bring together companies, academic institutions, scientists and other innovators to build and deploy tools, benchmarks and evaluation standards and other resources that facilitate the responsible development and use of AI technologies, IBM said Tuesday.
The alliance plans to advance the ecosystem of open foundation models with diverse modalities; promote an AI hardware accelerator ecosystem by strengthening the adoption of essential software technology; support global AI skill-building and exploratory research; and unveil initiatives that foster open AI development.
The international group will also create a governing board and technical oversight committee focused on developing project standards and guidelines.
“IBM is proud to partner with like-minded organizations through the AI Alliance to ensure this open ecosystem drives an innovative AI agenda underpinned by safety, accountability and scientific rigor,” said IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna.
The AI Alliance’s other founding members and collaborators include:
- Agency for Science, Technology and Research or A*STAR
- Aitomatic
- AMD
- Anyscale
- Cerebras
- CERN
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cornell University
- Dartmouth
- Dell Technologies
- Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
- ETH Zurich
- Fast.ai
- Fenrir
- FPT Software
- Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- Hugging Face
- Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP)
- Imperial College London
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence
- Intel
- Keio University
- LangChain
- LlamaIndex
- Linux Foundation
- Mass Open Cloud Alliance, operated by Boston University and Harvard
- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence
- MLCommons
- NASA
- National Science Foundation
- New York University
- NumFOCUS
- OpenTeams
- Oracle
- Partnership on AI
- Quansight
- Red Hat
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Roadzen
- Sakana AI
- SB Intuitions
- ServiceNow
- Silo AI
- Simons Foundation
- Sony Group
- Stability AI
- Together AI
- TU Munich
- UC Berkeley College of Computing, Data Science, and Society
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- The University of Notre Dame
- The University of Texas at Austin
- The University of Tokyo
- Yale University