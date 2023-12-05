New Alliance Seeks to Drive Open Innovation, Responsible AI Development

IBM and Meta have launched a new international alliance focused on advancing open science and innovation and driving safe and responsible artificial intelligence development.

The AI Alliance will bring together companies, academic institutions, scientists and other innovators to build and deploy tools, benchmarks and evaluation standards and other resources that facilitate the responsible development and use of AI technologies, IBM said Tuesday.

The alliance plans to advance the ecosystem of open foundation models with diverse modalities; promote an AI hardware accelerator ecosystem by strengthening the adoption of essential software technology; support global AI skill-building and exploratory research; and unveil initiatives that foster open AI development.

The international group will also create a governing board and technical oversight committee focused on developing project standards and guidelines.

“IBM is proud to partner with like-minded organizations through the AI Alliance to ensure this open ecosystem drives an innovative AI agenda underpinned by safety, accountability and scientific rigor,” said IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna.

The AI Alliance’s other founding members and collaborators include:

Agency for Science, Technology and Research or A*STAR

Aitomatic

AMD

Anyscale

Cerebras

CERN

Cleveland Clinic

Cornell University

Dartmouth

Dell Technologies

Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

ETH Zurich

Fast.ai

Fenrir

FPT Software

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Hugging Face

Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP)

Imperial College London

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence

Intel

Keio University

LangChain

LlamaIndex

Linux Foundation

Mass Open Cloud Alliance, operated by Boston University and Harvard

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

MLCommons

NASA

National Science Foundation

New York University

NumFOCUS

OpenTeams

Oracle

Partnership on AI

Quansight

Red Hat

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Roadzen

Sakana AI

SB Intuitions

ServiceNow

Silo AI

Simons Foundation

Sony Group

Stability AI

Together AI

TU Munich

UC Berkeley College of Computing, Data Science, and Society

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

The University of Notre Dame

The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Tokyo

Yale University