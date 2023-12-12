Mara Karlin to Step Down From Role at DOD Policy Office

Mara Karlin, who is currently performing the duties of deputy under secretary of defense for policy, will leave the Department of Defense next week for academia.

Sasha Baker, acting under secretary of defense for policy, announced the move in a statement published Monday.

Prior to this role, Karlin served as acting assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs and assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans and capabilities.

Baker commended Karlin’s involvement in the development and implementation of the National Defense Strategy and role in providing strategic counsel to Defense Secretary and three-time Wash100 awardee Lloyd Austin on matters related to the modernization of U.S. force posture in the Indo-Pacific, the establishment of an emerging capabilities policy office and the implementation of AUKUS — the partnership between Australia, the U.K. and the U.S.

Melissa Dalton, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs, will assume Karlin’s role, performing the duties of deputy under secretary for policy at DOD.

Dalton previously served as principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans, and capabilities and as a senior fellow and deputy director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies International Security Program.