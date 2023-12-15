Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein on SSC’s Technology Priorities to Deter Future Threats

Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein , commander of Space Systems Command, said artificial intelligence integration, network modernization, space systems cybersecurity and dynamic space operations are key priorities for the Space Force as it gears up for future great power competition, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Guetlein, who has been nominated as the next vice chief of the U.S. Space Force, highlighted the need to improve the service’s various computer networks “because the networks we have today, both admin and warfighting, are not going to be what we need going into a near-peer conflict.”

To achieve this, Guetlein said during the Space Force Association’s inaugural Spacepower conference that SSC is focused on exploiting existing data, including missile warning and tracking data from the Space Force’s Overhead Persistent Infrared multi-layered constellation of satellites.

For AI applications, SSC is working with industry partners to incorporate AI into “every system that we’re building now,” Guetlein said.

Guetlein is set to speak at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Space Summit on March 5. Join the event to hear from space experts, government leaders and industry executives about the new technologies and investments that are shaping the future of U.S. space operations.