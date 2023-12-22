Lt. Gen. Gregory Masiello Assumes DCMA Leadership

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gregory Masiello officially assumed leadership of the Defense Contract Management Agency from Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett during a Dec. 20 ceremony at Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia.

According to a report on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, Masiello, as DCMA director, will be responsible for over 10,900 civilians and military personnel comprising the Department of Defense agency and its more than 225,000 contracts valued at approximately $3.72 trillion.

He recently served as a military deputy to the Department of Defense’s undersecretary for policy and, before that, a program executive officer for air anti-submarine warfare, assault and special mission programs at Naval Air Systems Command.

Masiello’s other previous roles include NAVAIR’s assistant commander for logistics and industrial operations as well as director and program manager of the F-35 Joint Program Office’s follow-on development.

Speaking at the event, Masiello said, “We will work well with each other and with industry. And we’ll fight for the right budget for the right workforce that we’re supposed to have.”

The change of leadership ceremony was presided by William LaPlante, under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

Masiello was nominated in March to take charge of DCMA and was confirmed in early December.