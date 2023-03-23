Biden Nominates USMC Maj. Gen. Gregory Masiello to Head DCMA

President Biden has nominated Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Gregory Masiello to become the Defense Contract Management Agency’s next director, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wednesday.

Masiello is currently a military deputy to the Department of Defense’s undersecretary for policy. If confirmed, he would lead the agency that helps DOD, other federal agencies and international partner organizations administer contracts across the globe.

Prior to his current role, Masiello was program executive officer for air anti-submarine warfare, assault and special mission programs at Naval Air Systems Command from May 2018 to August 2022.

He served as NAVAIR’s assistant commander for logistics and industrial operations from November 2015 to May 2018 and as director and program manager of the F-35 Joint Program Office’s follow-on development from August 2014 to November 2015.

Other positions he held at NAVAIR include manager of the V-22 joint program, director of weapon system integration for the tiltrotor aircraft and deputy manager of the VH-71 presidential helicopter program.

In line with his DCMA leadership nomination, Masiello would elevate to the rank of lieutenant general.