Johns Hopkins APL, CU Boulder Expand National Security Research Partnership

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and the University of Colorado Boulder have expanded their partnership on technology research and development to address critical national security needs.

Under the partnership, APL will engage with researchers at CU Boulder’s Center for National Security Initiatives on research efforts in areas such as hypersonics and propulsion, space technologies, autonomy and climate and environment, APL said Wednesday.

APL’s Air and Missile Defense Sector, or AMDS, and the Space Exploration Sector will lead the laboratory’s work in the new research partnership.

“This agreement raises our collaborative potential to the next level, and comes at a time where our contributions are more critical than ever to national security,” said Dave Van Wie, head of AMDS.

APL and CU Boulder previously collaborated on an independent research and development project to predict the wear and damage of thermal protection systems used on spacecraft and hypersonic vehicles.