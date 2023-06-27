Johns Hopkins APL & University of Colorado Boulder Collaborate on Thermal Protection Systems Research

Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory has collaborated with the University of Colorado Boulder on an independent research and development project that aims to predict wear and damage of thermal protection systems used on spacecraft and hypersonic vehicles.

Kerri Phillips, chief scientist in APL’s Air and Missile Defense Sector, shared that the research team is using computational modeling techniques to determine how damage evolves in a TPS exposed to a hypersonic flow.

“Ultimately, this will inform future TPS studies and tests to build an understanding of how TPS damage evolves under various flight conditions,” Phillips said.

CU Boulder and APL are part of the University Consortium for Applied Hypersonics, a collaborative network of universities that support the development of advanced hypersonic flight systems for national defense.

ExecutiveBiz is set to host the 2023 Hypersonics Forum on Aug. 15 to discuss with military leaders and industry experts the challenges, priorities, strategies and successes of hypersonic technology in the U.S. Click here to register for the event.