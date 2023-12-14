IRS to Have Single Deputy Commissioner, 4 Chief Roles Under New Leadership Structure

The Internal Revenue Service plans to implement a new leadership structure in early 2024 as part of efforts to further drive transformation work and update the organizational structure that has been in place since 2000.

Under the new structure, IRS said Wednesday it will have a single deputy commissioner and four new chief positions that will be responsible for taxpayer service, information technology, tax compliance and operations.

Doug O’Donnell, who currently serves as deputy commissioner for services and enforcement, will serve as deputy IRS commissioner.

O’Donnell has been with the IRS since 1986 and held leadership roles, including acting IRS commissioner and commissioner of the IRS large business and international division.

Ken Corbin, wage and investment commissioner at IRS, will serve as chief of taxpayer service responsible for toll-free operations, tax return processing centers, taxpayer correspondence and publication development.

Heather Maloy, the agency’s chief of staff, will transition to the role of chief taxpayer compliance officer and will oversee the Small Business/Self Employed division, IRS Criminal Investigation and the Tax Exempt and Government Entities division, among other offices.

Rajiv Uppal, director of the Office of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, will serve as chief information officer.

Melanie Krause, who is chief data and analytics officer at IRS, will assume the role of chief operating officer at the agency and will be responsible for several offices, including the Chief Financial Office, Human Capital Office and Procurement.

“With transformation work continuing to accelerate at the IRS, this is the right time to make these organizational adjustments that will support the agency’s improvements for taxpayers and provide the flexibility needed to add efficiency and expand collaboration across the agency,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said.