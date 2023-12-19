HHS Data Strategy to Expand Access to Necessary Cancer Research Information

A new data strategy published by the Department of Health and Human Services is prioritizing information accessibility for advanced cancer research as part of the Biden administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative.

HHS on Thursday unveiled the strategy’s main goals including cultivating talent, fostering information sharing, connecting human services data, making program operations data-centered and leveraging artificial intelligence.

The agency pledged to responsibly use AI to improve the quality, access and health and human services outcomes. It also delegated the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology to oversee the interoperability of not only healthcare, but human services as well.

“Synthesizing the vast amount of data across the full spectrum of cancer research and clinical care will be our best bet for reducing the cancer death rate by 50% within 25 years,” said Monica Bertagnolli, director of the National Institutes of Health.