Guidehouse to Support DAF Workforce Development Under New Contract; John Saad Quoted

Guidehouse has booked a two-year task order to help the assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management and comptroller, or SAF/FM, carry out workforce development activities.

Under the contract, Guidehouse will provide a variety of services to assist the SAF/FM Directorate of Workforce Management and Executive Services with workforce transformation initiatives , the firm announced from Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

“We are extremely honored to work with SAF/FM to deliver people-driven support to their members and continue further engagement of the financial management workforce,” said John Saad , partner and defense and security segment lead at Guidehouse.

He said the company is “excited to have the opportunity to help shape the future” of the Department of the Air Force’s financial management workforce, which is made up of 13,000 military and civilian employees globally.

Guidehouse’s contracting responsibilities will support strategic planning and workforce analysis, training program development, performance management and data analytics as well as strategic communications and public outreach for the directorate, which oversees an array of strategic and tactical level workforce management and development resources for the DAF.

This task order follows two contract wins for Guidehouse in November, both of which came from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Under one of these contracts, Guidehouse is expected to provide organizational assessments, strategic planning, change management and data analytics support for the agency’s human resources division. The second award focuses on information technology operations, processes and systems .