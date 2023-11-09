Guidehouse Books FBI Contract for IT Support; John Saad Quoted

Guidehouse has been selected to provide the Federal Bureau of Investigation ’s Office of Chief Information Officer with information technology services.

Under a five-year contract, Guidehouse will assist the office with various IT operations, processes and systems , the McLean, Virginia-based consulting firm announced on Thursday.

“Guidehouse looks forward to continuing our partnership with the FBI and expanding our support to the OCIO and its important role in the organization,” said John Saad , partner and defense and security segment leader at the company.

For more than 17 years, Guidehouse has worked with the bureau in a wide variety of areas, including cybersecurity, data governance and data analytics, among multiple others.

“Our team will continue to bring IT thought leadership, leading practices and consultants that are passionate about the FBI’s public safety mission,” Saad added.

Guidehouse’s contracting responsibilities include implementing IT resources that are customer-centric, boosting operational agility and improving business functions while setting up FBI technology for the future. The company will also help secure, assess and maintain the agency’s cybersecurity program and IT systems to promote public trust in the organization.

In support of FBI transformation goals, Guidehouse will oversee strategic IT roadmaps, tackle agency-wide IT challenges and define enterprise technology standards to drive interoperability of enterprise services.

