Guidehouse Names New Partners to its Executive Team; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Guidehouse has made 17 new appointments to its senior leadership team.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, each of these executives will become a partner within the consulting firm, Guidehouse announced on Thursday.

Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre , a seven-time Wash100 Award recipient, welcomed the new partner class and highlighted their committed leadership that is “instrumental to Guidehouse’s growth and success.”

“Becoming a partner at Guidehouse is a significant accomplishment shared by the very best within our firm and in the consulting field, so it’s an honor to acknowledge our newest partners and their acts of client service and teamwork in delivering value,” he said.

When these changes go into effect, five individuals – Rebecca Carr, Steve Cubarney, Christine Etue, Kevin Shaw and Lindsay Sparks – will join the company’s defense and security arm. Patrick Di Gregory, Mark Livingstone, Rebecca McGregor and Chad Rheingans will be welcomed into the energy, sustainability and infrastructure unit.

Four leaders – Vivek Gursahaney, Andrew Kane, Lance Robertson and Rajiv Sheth – will enter Guidehouse’s health business, and Taimur Ahya-Ud-Din will join the digital services arm.

The organization’s financial services segment will embrace Matthew Moosariparambil and Cat Riddle. Guidehouse Chief Accounting Officer Marylyn Shinaberry was also selected as a partner.